South Korean electronics giant Samsung has announced a 200-megapixel (MP) sensor for smartphones. The new ISOCELL HP1, which has the highest resolution that a smartphone camera sensor can offer today. The company also sells the ISOCELL HMX sensor, which offers 108MP resolution and has been widely used by companies such as Xiaomi, and Realme.

The new ISOCELL HP1 is an upgrade and supports pixel binning technology, which combines multiple pixels on a sensor to enhance the overall pixel size. Higher pixel size means the amount of light on each pixel is higher, which enhances a camera’s overall low-light imaging capabilities. Smartphone sensors have to be smaller than those on DSLR cameras, which makes such sensors more important to enhance low-light photography.

On the Samsung ISOCELL HP1, the camera combines 16 sensors at a time to generate a 12.5 MP image. The company calles this ChameleonCell technology. Each pixel on the sensor is 0.64μm pixels, which means 16 pixels put together makes for 2.56μm pixel size on the final 12.5MP image. The largest pixel sizes on smartphone cameras right now are in the 1-1.5μm mark. To be clear, the sensor will also allow one 200MP image to be clicked, but such images are usually really large and take a toll on a phone’s storage.

“The ISOCELL HP1 can take 8K videos at 30 frames-per-second (fps) with minimum loss in the field of view. The HP1 merges four neighboring pixels to bring the resolution down to 50MP or 8,192 x 6,144 to take 8K (7,680 x 4,320) videos without the need to crop or scale down the full image resolution," the company said in a blog post.

Samsung also launched the ISOCELL GN5 sensor, which is a 50MP sensor that brings advancements in autofocusing technology used on cameras.

