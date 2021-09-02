Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Companies >News >Samsung’s ISOCELL HP1 is the world’s first camera sensor with 200MP resolution

Samsung’s ISOCELL HP1 is the world’s first camera sensor with 200MP resolution

Premium
The new ISOCELL HP1 is an upgrade and supports pixel binning technology, which combines multiple pixels on a sensor to enhance the overall pixel size.
1 min read . 03:10 PM IST Livemint

  • Higher pixel size means the amount of light on each pixel is higher, which enhances a camera’s overall low-light imaging capabilities

South Korean electronics giant Samsung has announced a 200-megapixel (MP) sensor for smartphones. The new ISOCELL HP1, which has the highest resolution that a smartphone camera sensor can offer today. The company also sells the ISOCELL HMX sensor, which offers 108MP resolution and has been widely used by companies such as Xiaomi, and Realme.

South Korean electronics giant Samsung has announced a 200-megapixel (MP) sensor for smartphones. The new ISOCELL HP1, which has the highest resolution that a smartphone camera sensor can offer today. The company also sells the ISOCELL HMX sensor, which offers 108MP resolution and has been widely used by companies such as Xiaomi, and Realme.

The new ISOCELL HP1 is an upgrade and supports pixel binning technology, which combines multiple pixels on a sensor to enhance the overall pixel size. Higher pixel size means the amount of light on each pixel is higher, which enhances a camera’s overall low-light imaging capabilities. Smartphone sensors have to be smaller than those on DSLR cameras, which makes such sensors more important to enhance low-light photography.

The new ISOCELL HP1 is an upgrade and supports pixel binning technology, which combines multiple pixels on a sensor to enhance the overall pixel size. Higher pixel size means the amount of light on each pixel is higher, which enhances a camera’s overall low-light imaging capabilities. Smartphone sensors have to be smaller than those on DSLR cameras, which makes such sensors more important to enhance low-light photography.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

On the Samsung ISOCELL HP1, the camera combines 16 sensors at a time to generate a 12.5 MP image. The company calles this ChameleonCell technology. Each pixel on the sensor is 0.64μm pixels, which means 16 pixels put together makes for 2.56μm pixel size on the final 12.5MP image. The largest pixel sizes on smartphone cameras right now are in the 1-1.5μm mark. To be clear, the sensor will also allow one 200MP image to be clicked, but such images are usually really large and take a toll on a phone’s storage.

“The ISOCELL HP1 can take 8K videos at 30 frames-per-second (fps) with minimum loss in the field of view. The HP1 merges four neighboring pixels to bring the resolution down to 50MP or 8,192 x 6,144 to take 8K (7,680 x 4,320) videos without the need to crop or scale down the full image resolution," the company said in a blog post.

Samsung also launched the ISOCELL GN5 sensor, which is a 50MP sensor that brings advancements in autofocusing technology used on cameras.

MINT PREMIUM See All
Premium

Sensex over 300 points higher, Dow Futures down 10 points

Premium

Four Indian companies in the exploding drone market

Premium

As vaccination expands, some states see rural-urban divide

Premium

Our banks are mispricing capital. This can't go on

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!