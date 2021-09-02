Samsung’s ISOCELL HP1 is the world’s first camera sensor with 200MP resolution

On the Samsung ISOCELL HP1, the camera combines 16 sensors at a time to generate a 12.5 MP image. The company calles this ChameleonCell technology. Each pixel on the sensor is 0.64μm pixels, which means 16 pixels put together makes for 2.56μm pixel size on the final 12.5MP image. The largest pixel sizes on smartphone cameras right now are in the 1-1.5μm mark. To be clear, the sensor will also allow one 200MP image to be clicked, but such images are usually really large and take a toll on a phone’s storage.