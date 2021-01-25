Samsung's Jay Y Lee will not appeal jail term to Supreme Court: Report

Samsung's Jay Y Lee will not appeal jail term to Supreme Court: Report1 min read . Updated: 25 Jan 2021, 07:31 AM IST
Jay Y. Lee will not appeal to the Supreme Court after he received a jail term of two-and-a-half years last week
Samsung Electronics Vice Chairman Jay Y. Lee will not appeal to the Supreme Court after he received a jail term of two-and-a-half years last week on charges including bribery, Reuters reported on Monday citing Lee's lawyer.
The lawyer's firm, Bae, Kim & Lee, and Samsung did not have an immediate comment.
