Home >Companies >News >Samsung's Jay Y Lee will not appeal jail term to Supreme Court: Report
FILE PHOTO: Samsung Group heir Jay Y. Lee (REUTERS)
Samsung's Jay Y Lee will not appeal jail term to Supreme Court: Report

1 min read . Updated: 25 Jan 2021, 07:31 AM IST Staff Writer

Jay Y. Lee will not appeal to the Supreme Court after he received a jail term of two-and-a-half years last week

Samsung Electronics Vice Chairman Jay Y. Lee will not appeal to the Supreme Court after he received a jail term of two-and-a-half years last week on charges including bribery, Reuters reported on Monday citing Lee's lawyer.

The lawyer's firm, Bae, Kim & Lee, and Samsung did not have an immediate comment.

