Samsung's Jay Y Lee will not appeal jail term to Supreme Court: Report

Samsung's Jay Y Lee will not appeal jail term to Supreme Court: Report1 min read . 07:31 AM IST
Samsung Electronics Vice Chairman Jay Y. Lee will not appeal to the Supreme Court after he received a jail term of two-and-a-half years last week on charges including bribery, Reuters reported on Monday citing Lee's lawyer.
The lawyer's firm, Bae, Kim & Lee, and Samsung did not have an immediate comment.
