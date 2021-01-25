Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
OPEN APP
Home >Companies >News >Samsung's Jay Y Lee will not appeal jail term to Supreme Court: Report
FILE PHOTO: Samsung Group heir Jay Y. Lee

Samsung's Jay Y Lee will not appeal jail term to Supreme Court: Report

1 min read . 07:31 AM IST Staff Writer

Jay Y. Lee will not appeal to the Supreme Court after he received a jail term of two-and-a-half years last week

Samsung Electronics Vice Chairman Jay Y. Lee will not appeal to the Supreme Court after he received a jail term of two-and-a-half years last week on charges including bribery, Reuters reported on Monday citing Lee's lawyer.

Samsung Electronics Vice Chairman Jay Y. Lee will not appeal to the Supreme Court after he received a jail term of two-and-a-half years last week on charges including bribery, Reuters reported on Monday citing Lee's lawyer.

The lawyer's firm, Bae, Kim & Lee, and Samsung did not have an immediate comment.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

The lawyer's firm, Bae, Kim & Lee, and Samsung did not have an immediate comment.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.