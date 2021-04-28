Samsung’s Lee family to offload Picassos, Monets to settle more than $10 billion tax bill
- South Korea’s wealthiest family faces massive inheritance taxes following the death of Samsung Chairman Lee Kun-hee last year
Samsung’s ruling Lee family unveiled plans to pay one of the world’s largest-ever inheritance tax bills, unloading rare Picasso and Monet paintings while trumpeting its extra donations for South Korean society.
South Korea’s wealthiest family faces more than $10 billion in estate taxes, following the October death of Samsung Chairman Lee Kun-hee. The inheritance tax rate is 50% in South Korea and that can inch higher for the transfer of company shares. Lee Kun-hee’s wife and three children had until Friday to detail how they would pay the bill.
