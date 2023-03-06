Samvardhana Motherson Automotive fully acquires SMR Jersey. Share jumps2 min read . Updated: 06 Mar 2023, 09:15 AM IST
- Samvardhana Motherson Automotive Systems has bought an additional 1.55 per cent stake in SMR Jersy and raised its stake in the company to 100 per cent
Samvardhana Motherson Automotive Systems — a subsidiary of Samvardhana Motherson International Limited has fully acquired SMR Jersy as its stake in SMR Jersy has surged to 100 per cent in latest 1.55 per cent stake buy. As per the latest exchange filing by Samvardhan Motherson International Ltd, its subsidiary Samvardhana Motherson Automotive Systems has bought additional 1.55 per cent stake in SMR Jersy paying 18.4 million Euro. After this stake buy, SMR Jersy has become a subsidiary of Samvardhana Motherson International.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×