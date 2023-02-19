Samvardhana Motherson's subsidiary acquires 100% stake in SAS Autosystemtechnik
Samvardhana Motherson Automotive Systems Group BV (SMRPBV) is the subsidairy of SAMIL, which has entered into the agreemnet with the SAS company from Faurecia
Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd (SAMIL) subsidiary on Sunday announced it has entered into an agreement to acquire 100% stake in SAS Autosystemtechnik GmbH, Germany.
