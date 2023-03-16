Samvardhana Motherson to acquire Fritzmeier Motherson Cabin for ₹110.7 cr2 min read . Updated: 16 Mar 2023, 10:25 PM IST
Fritzmeier Motherson Cabin Engineering Pvt Ltd is a joint venture between Samvardhana Motherson and F Holdings.
Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd (SAMIL) on Thursday announced that the board has approved the acquisition of remaining 50 per cent stake of Fritzmeier Motherson Cabin Engineering Private Limited from F Holdings GmbH, Austria.
