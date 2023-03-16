Samvardhana Motherson to acquire Fritzmeier Motherson Cabin for 110.7 cr

“The Board of Directors of Samvardhana Motherson International Limited (formerly Motherson Sumi Systems Limited) (the “Company") at their meeting held on March 16, 2023 approved to acquire remaining 50% stake of Fritzmeier Motherson Cabin Engineering Private Limited from F Holdings GmbH, Austria, subject to satisfactory completion of conditions precedent. Post completion of the transaction, Fritzmeier Motherson Cabin Engineering Private Limited will become wholly owned subsidiary of the Company," said Samvardhana Motherson in its filing.