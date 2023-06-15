Samvardhana Motherson to buy 100% stake in France-based Cirma Entreprise for 7.2 million euros1 min read 15 Jun 2023, 10:10 PM IST
Motherson Sumi Systems will acquire 100% stake in French-based Cirma Entreprise from Vinci Energies for ?7.2m through subsidiary SMRPBV; the transaction is expected to be completed by October-December 2023.
Samvardhana Motherson International, formerly known as Motherson Sumi Systems, on Thursday, announced that it will acquire a 100% stake in French-based Cirma Entreprise from Vinci Energies. The transaction is at an enterprise value of 7.2 million euros.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×