Samvardhana Motherson to buy 51% stake in Saddles International for ₹207 cr1 min read . Updated: 27 Jan 2023, 05:24 PM IST
- The companies plan to complete the acquisition within three-four months from the date of signing of the deal
Mumbai: Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd (formerly Motherson Sumi Systems Limited) said it will acquire a 51% stake in Saddles International Automotive and Aviation Interiors Pvt Ltd for an enterprise value of ₹207 crore.
