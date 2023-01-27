Samvardhana Motherson to buy 51% stake in Saddles International for 207 cr

Saddles International Automotive and Aviation Interiors Pvt Ltd. is engaged in the business of manufacturing premium upholstery for applications such as passenger vehicles seat covers, covers for gear knobs and wrapping solutions for door trims. Saddle International has booked ₹2,500 crores in business over the next 4-5 years. The company reported revenues of ₹320 crore in FY22, with approximately 2,000 employees, the company operates seven facilities in India near OEMs, according to investor presentation.