San Francisco Train Hub Restores Service After Hours-Long Outage

(Bloomberg) -- The San Francisco Bay area’s largest train system has resumed all service after a Friday morning outage that lasted about six hours and left thousands stranded across the region.

The shutdown of the Bay Area Rapid Transit’s entire transit network was announced at about 5 a.m. local time by an agency press release that blamed the disruption on a computer equipment issue. Commuters were forced to seek other means of transportation and battle traffic during peak hours. After the service resumption, BART said in a post on X to expect delays on all lines.

BART, which handles more than 170,000 riders daily, has been plagued by technical glitches. Much of the system’s hardware is original, with mechanics having to source parts and rely on old computer programs. The train control system that failed on Friday is part of an $800 million upgrade currently underway.

Earlier this year, the system experienced a similar shutdown across its entire network due to technical difficulties that stretched for several hours.

The disruptions come as the system confronts fiscal issues. Since its pandemic aid dried up, the agency lost its Aaa rating from Moody’s Ratings in June due to a lack of new sustainable revenue sources to make up for the losses at the farebox. Its budget deficit is projected to balloon to $400 million annually starting in fiscal year 2027.

State legislators and Governor Gavin Newsom reached an agreement in June on the state budget that rejected a $1.1 billion cut to public transit and extended an interest-free loan of $750 million for BART to avoid drastic service cuts over the next two years. But the terms of the loan are still awaiting a resolution. The loan could be scrapped if its terms aren’t resolved by a Sept. 8 deadline.

Voters in the counties served by BART will consider a ballot measure in 2026 that would impose a new local sales tax for a period of 10 to 15 years to help balance its budget. If the ballot measure fails, and BART cannot find alternative funding to close its operating deficit for fiscal year 2026-2027, the system might file for chapter 9 bankruptcy.

(Updates to reflect that the service has resumed systemwide)

