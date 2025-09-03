San Miguel Seeks $1.5 Billion in Largest Philippine Loan of 2025

(Bloomberg) -- The Philippines’ power-to-ports conglomerate San Miguel Corp. is in talks with banks for a loan of around $1.5 billion, according to people familiar with the matter.

The syndicated loan, which could have a tenor of five years, is set to launch in the fourth quarter, the people said, who asked not to be identified discussing private matters. Proceeds to be raised are for general corporate purposes, they added. Discussions are ongoing and details haven’t been finalized, the people said.

“We are in talks with the banks,” San Miguel Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Ramon Ang said by phone when asked on the loan plan.

San Miguel’s facility marks a rare instance of a deal coming to the offshore loan market from the Philippines this year. Peso funding has remained significantly more attractive than US dollar financing following the central bank’s multiple interest-rate cuts.

Dollar-denominated loans from the Philippines, including bilateral deals, have declined 26% to $2 billion so far this year compared to the same period in 2024 and mark a two-year low, according to Bloomberg-compiled data.

Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas has delivered 150 basis points in rate cuts since last year in a bid to shore up the economy’s defenses against the global trade war.

Earlier this year, San Miguel raised a maiden ¥61.6 billion ($415 million) dual-tranche loan from a dozen lenders, Bloomberg News reported. In 2024, the borrower also signed a $2 billion five-year facility that drew 35 banks.

--With assistance from Neil Jerome Morales.

