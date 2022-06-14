SANA Health Solutions launches digital healthcare services for corporates

SANA Health Solutions launches digital healthcare services for corporates2 min read . 02:23 PM IST
SANA Health Solutions has launched its digital healthcare business with an aim to simplify the long and tedious search for employee welfare and healthcare programs.
SANA Health Solutions provides a variety of general and specific healthcare services such as doctor consultations, health checks, fitness and wellness packages, employee assistance programs (mental health) and other niche healthcare solutions at deep discounts in partnership with multiple prominent providers in the industry.
To ensure superior customer experience, SANA Health Solutions has partnered with 15 healthcare providers such as Practo, MFine, MediBuddy, Tata 1mg, PharmEasy, HCaH, Portea, among others. The organizations can choose from a plethora of options, devised by these healthcare providers, from standalone diagnosis to varied healthcare packages. In addition to the plan availed by the organization, employees can benefit from the services of pay-per-use healthcare solutions as per their needs and at discounted prices, said the firm.
One can easily access the services from anywhere with a single sign-in via smartphone or laptop. Their advisory capability helps organizations shortlist the right combination of a holistic healthcare package from the most relevant service provider based on their dynamics and requirements. Their sophisticated CRM software provides for a focused employee engagement platform to help increase utilization and serviceability levels.
Srinath Mukherji, co-founder & director, SANA Health Solutions, said “Through our research, we found that 68% of senior HR Leaders rate employee wellbeing and mental health as a top priority. Our latest platform, SANA Health Solutions, will cater to these needs and demands of the industry. The platform will act as a one-stop shop wherein anyone can easily access health-related solutions at exclusively discounted prices. SANA Health Solutions will transcend the future of corporate/group health solutions and will elevate the customer experience through hassle-free services. We, as the first ever super aggregator of all the services, aim to cater to the customized demands of institutions with an intelligent and easy-to-use portal."