NEW DELHI : SANA Insurance Brokers Private Limited (SANA.Insure), Health-Insurance-Tech firm, has launched its 360° Group Employee Mediclaim System (GEMS). It is a platform for group health insurance, with online connectivity with insurers and Third-Party Administrators (TPAs) through Application Programming Interfaces (APIs).

According to the SANA.Insure press release, "SANA GEMS offers flexibility and smooth communication to customers by integrating with WhatsApp. Users can raise any query regarding insurance plans, E-health cards, claim settlements via WhatsApp, and a dedicated team will assist them, with backup support from a 24x7 advanced ChatBot."

Through extensive research, SANA.Insure has found that most employees love the idea of getting group health insurance from their employers but struggle a lot with its practical realities. For instance, they need to be aware of medical expenses covered and not covered within the policy. They have to find their e-cards and look through lists of network hospitals before they get admitted. They need to make sure that their cashless claim requests get approved. They need to fill forms, submit documents and respond to queries for their reimbursement claims. They might even have to do a lot of follow-ups, through emails and calls, to get their claims paid. There is a lot of confusion, paperwork and delays, as per the SANA.Insure press release.

SANA GEMS consolidates all policy-related information at one place and provides real-time data integration with TPAs and insurers. Therefore, users need not worry whether data is available and updated or not.

As per the SANA.Insure release, SANA GEMS supports claim intimation in case of hospitalization, easy access to all claims MIS, active data, and enrollment on one platform. The aim is to minimize turnaround time (TATs), automate claims and other service deliveries.

The pandemic has increased the need for a group health insurance policy for employees to engage them. A group health insurance plan encourages an employee to stay for long in the organization. It also has tax benefits and premium rates cheaper than individual insurance plans. SANA GEMS leverages digital technologies for convenient claim management options, which enable employers to have hassle-free insurance-related processes.

Besides, SANA.Insure’s experts can help businesses to forecast their budget for group medical plans. It offers customized group medical covers, tailor-made as per specific needs with the help of forecasting tools. The brand acknowledges that there is a need for effortless technology to meet changing consumer demands for more streamlined experiences. Therefore, SANA.Insure believes in investing to make the insurance experience smooth, with simple assistance and error-free guidance for its clients, as per the SANA.Insure press release.

