Sana Insurance Brokers launches SANA Group Employee Mediclaim System

Through extensive research, SANA.Insure has found that most employees love the idea of getting group health insurance from their employers but struggle a lot with its practical realities. For instance, they need to be aware of medical expenses covered and not covered within the policy. They have to find their e-cards and look through lists of network hospitals before they get admitted. They need to make sure that their cashless claim requests get approved. They need to fill forms, submit documents and respond to queries for their reimbursement claims. They might even have to do a lot of follow-ups, through emails and calls, to get their claims paid. There is a lot of confusion, paperwork and delays, as per the SANA.Insure press release.