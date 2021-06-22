NEW DELHI: SANA Insurance Brokers Private Limited has launched its portal, SANA.Insure to digitally bridge the health insurance protection gap in India, the company said.

SANA.Insure is focused on delivering health insurance solutions, both online and offline. It has online API integration for health insurance products with 16 health and general insurers, and offline partnerships with 11 other insurers. It caters to the personalized demands of customers with an intelligent and multi-language insurance portal. A unique “Hinglish" interface is aimed at residents of tier-two and tier-three cities, where the usage of smartphones is growing rapidly.

Srinath Mukherji, co-founder and director, Sana Insurance Brokers, said, "SANA.Insure will help empower buyers with exhaustive knowledge on all critical policy features, to enable more informed decision making. SANA.Insure’s digital technologies will allow us to reach millions of uninsured households, and provide consistent, unbiased and personalized care through their smartphones."

SANA.Insure is powered by SANABase, a proprietary database of 100 plus retail health insurance plans, with standardized definitions and reference ranges, it said in a release. "The benefits, limits, and conditions of all the plans on the portal have been analyzed in detail by SANA.Insure’s product experts, and captured in 150 plus standardized parameters."

SANACheck is a unique, automated and free service on the SANA.Insure portal, for existing health insurance policyholders. It provides important alerts about their policies, as well as a summary and detailed analysis of the benefits and limits. SANACheck color-codes inferior, average and superior policy features based on SANAliser, which is a logic-based engine designed on Trool, the release said.

The portal is supported by an intelligent chatbot -- SANABot, which handles natural language queries and transactions. This is powered by a unique combination of Google, Dialogflow, and the fuzzball.js library. While responding to queries, it searches through a large knowledge base of 1000+ FAQs and answers that have been prepared by SANA.Insure’s experts. SANABot offers an informative and engaging purchase experience and is accessible via WhatsApp for the convenience of end-users and customers.

"Employees can engage 24X7 with Relationship Managers at SANA.Insure on the Chatbot (via WhatsApp) to resolve queries immediately. There is an exclusive community wall for group chats on this portal. SANA.Insure assists in hassle-free and quick claims management, by liaising with insurers and third-party administrators (TPAs) on behalf of customers and corporate partners," said Mukherji.

