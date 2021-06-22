SANA Insurance launches health insurance portal

The portal is supported by an intelligent chatbot -- SANABot, which handles natural language queries and transactions. This is powered by a unique combination of Google, Dialogflow, and the fuzzball.js library. While responding to queries, it searches through a large knowledge base of 1000+ FAQs and answers that have been prepared by SANA.Insure’s experts. SANABot offers an informative and engaging purchase experience and is accessible via WhatsApp for the convenience of end-users and customers.