Sanctioned Russian Oligarch explores ways to ease the pain of restrictions
- Steel and mining tycoon Alexey Mordashov is considering restructuring proposals that would ultimately need Washington signoff
One of Russia’s richest men is exploring options to restructure ownership of his businesses to ease the burden of Western sanctions, according to people familiar with the matter.
Steel magnate Alexey Mordashov, who was sanctioned by the U.S., the European Union and the U.K. in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, has engaged advisers to work out how he might be able to free up assets and ensure longer-term ownership of some businesses currently restricted by those sanctions, these people said. The effort represents an early attempt by a sanctioned Russian oligarch to reach a deal with Western officials to lessen the sting of those restrictions.
Any proposal for sanctions relief would need sign off from U.S. officials, and Mr. Mordashov hasn’t yet submitted any specific plan to them, according to the people familiar with the matter. Mr. Mordashov’s lawyers have engaged with a range of intermediaries who are advising his team on various scenarios to present to U.S. officials, these people say.
U.S. officials say they are aware that some oligarchs, feeling the bite of sanctions, are considering making overtures to the U.S. and its allies, according to a person familiar with the matter. This person said some of the U.S. agencies involved in sanctions haven’t had any contact with Mr. Mordashov or his representatives about any proposals related to sanctions.
The State Department and the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control maintain a rigorous process for considering sanctions relief, a State spokesperson said. “State and OFAC carefully consider the impact to U.S. foreign policy priorities throughout this process," the spokesperson said.
In the wake of Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine, the U.S. and its allies have targeted dozens of Russian business people and their family members with financial sanctions. Washington and its allies say these individuals are part of a systemically corrupt regime that provides political support for Russian President Vladimir Putin, and are therefore complicit in the invasion.
A spokeswoman for Mr. Mordashov said his businesses were using all available international legal means to protect their interests. “As announced before, we believe that sanctions against Alexey Mordashov and his companies, which are high-standard businesses engaged in global trade, are completely unjustified and illegitimate," the spokeswoman said.
Mr. Mordashov has fashioned himself as an apolitical businessman who kept the Kremlin at arm’s length. On the evening the EU sanctioned him, Mr. Mordashov issued a statement saying he has never been close to politics and didn’t see how sanctioning him would help solve the Ukraine conflict. He called what was happening in Ukraine “a tragedy for two fraternal nations."
Soon after Russia invaded Ukraine in February, Mr. Mordashov transferred his roughly $1 billion stake in Nord Gold PLC, a global gold miner, to Marina Mordashova, the mother of four of his children, The Wall Street Journal previously reported. Mr. Mordashov was sanctioned by the EU on Feb. 28 and by the U.K. on March 15. The U.S. added him, Ms. Mordashova and their two sons, Nikita and Kirill, to its sanctions list on June 2.
Mr. Mordashov also owns a 77% stake in Severstal PAO, among the world’s biggest steelmakers. It sells its products all over the world, particularly in Europe, where it has a large staff and operations. The EU and U.K. sanctions crippled Severstal’s operations on the European continent, forcing the oligarch to focus on new markets in Asia and Africa.
But those plans were affected in June when both Severstal and Nord Gold were added to the U.S. sanctions list. Countries outside of Europe and the U.S., fearing secondary sanctions, have become cautious of engaging with Severstal after the U.S. sanctions, according to a person familiar with the matter.
One potential proposal being considered by Mr. Mordashov involves restructuring the ownership of Severstal and Nord Gold, according to people familiar with the discussions. It would seek to maintain Mr. Mordashov’s ownership in the long term by placing half of his stakes in the affected companies in an offshore trust, held by independent trustees, until the sanctions are lifted, these people said.
Mr. Mordashov would then place the other half of those stakes in a foundation that would send profits to aid United Nations efforts, these people said. Which U.N. efforts haven’t yet been agreed upon. Once sanctions are lifted and the Mordashov-backed U.N. fund nets $1 billion, control of those stakes would return to Mr. Mordashov, according to the proposal.
People familiar with the proposal say they hope such a structure would allow for Mr. Mordashov’s businesses to continue to operate unimpeded by sanctions. Although he wouldn’t benefit from the businesses while sanctions are in place, such a structure would provide a path for him to do so again once they are lifted.
The willingness of the U.S. and allied governments to entertain such proposals from Mr. Mordashov and other oligarchs isn’t certain. U.S. officials are pushing to ensure sanctions are effective, closing loopholes, lobbying other nations for support and cracking down on people abetting Russian evasion. Senior U.S. diplomats are engaged with governments around the globe to ensure countries “see to it that collectively we’re doing all we can to uphold the existing sanctions regime," State Department spokesman Ned Price said Monday.
