Sanctions hit Sibur petrochem plans with Indian Oil

Sibur’s participation in the petrochemicals venture was billed to be part of a multi-pronged approach between India and Russia involving a joint collaboration in petrochemicals, energy sourcing and supplies, as well as upstream investments in both the countries. The last large investment from Russia in the Indian energy space was the $12.9 billion acquisition of Essar Oil Ltd in 2017 by a consortium led by Rosneft that included the sale of the 20 million-tonnes-per-year Vadinar refinery and the Vadinar port.

