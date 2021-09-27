Sanctum Wealth raises 78 cr from Xander Group

Sid Yog, Founder of The Xander Group, Inc., said, “We are big believers in the structural opportunities being created in the Indian financial services space by a young, upwardly mobile, and entrepreneurial population, against the backdrop of deepening reforms and positive regulatory change. This will result in exponential growth in wealth advisory and management over the next decade. We admire what Shiv and his team have built at Sanctum, demonstrating keen entrepreneurial hunger and alignment of interests with shareholders, attributes we believe are critical to succeed in this sector but are not easy to find together. We are thus very pleased to make this investment and look forward to helping Shiv and the Sanctum team achieve their next phase growth goals rapidly."