Sandeep Kataria becomes first Indian to be appointed as global CEO of Bata

With this, Kataria becomes the first Indian to be elevated to the global role of the of Bata. He takes over from Alexis Nasard, who is stepping down after almost five years in the role.

Kataria was previously the CEO of Bata India. With 24 years of experience at Unilever, Yum Brands and Vodafone in India and Europe before joining Bata India as CEO in 2017, he has been directly involved in leading businesses and powerhouse brands that command impressive consumer following and extensive global reach.

Speaking about Kataria’s appointment, Ashwani Windlass, Chairman – Bata India Ltd, said, “I would like to congratulate Sandeep on his well-deserved promotion. Over the past few years, the India team has delivered exceptional growth in footwear volumes, revenues and profits, and has strengthened Bata’s customer measures in a highly competitive footwear market. The Bata Group and Bata India both stand to benefit greatly from Sandeep’s extensive experience."

Sandeep Kataria expressed, “I am honoured to accept this new appointment and excited by the journey ahead of us. Bata is a brand with an enviable reputation for high quality, affordable footwear. I have been privileged to be part of Bata’s success in India and I look forward to building further on our proud, more than 125-year history as shoemakers to the world. While 2020 has presented unique challenges, the appeal of our brands and the passion of our people provide every reason for confidence regarding our prospects in the years ahead."

Founded in 1894, Bata is a family-owned business selling more than 180 million pairs of shoes annually in 5,800 stores and producing locally in 22 Bata-owned manufacturing facilities across five continents. Bata operates in more than 70 countries and has 35,000 employees. In India, Bata sells about 50 million pairs every year and serves 120,000-plus customers every day.





Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via