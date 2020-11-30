Sandeep Kataria takes over as Bata's global CEO

Kataria joined Bata in August 2017 as its chief executive officer after serving as chief commercial officer at Vodafone. In his nearly twenty-five year-long career, the IIT-Delhi alumni, has worked across large consumer-facing businesses including Hindustan Unilever where Kataria spent nearly two decades across India and the company’s global sites. He also worked with Yum! Brands that runs the popular KFC, Pizza Hut and Taco Bell restaurants as CMO and earlier general manager—roles he held in India and overseas respectively. Kataria holds a PGDBM from XLRI (Jamshedpur).