Sandeep Kumar Gupta takes charge as CMD of GAIL

Addressing the employees after taking charge as the CMD, he mentioned that the company is aligned with government’s vision of having a gas-based economy wherein the share of natural gas in the energy mix is to be taken to 15% by year 2030
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
NEW DELHI :Sandeep Kumar Gupta on Monday assumed charge as the chairman and managing director of GAIL (India) Limited.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
NEW DELHI :Sandeep Kumar Gupta on Monday assumed charge as the chairman and managing director of GAIL (India) Limited.
Addressing the employees after taking charge as the CMD, he mentioned that the company is aligned with government’s vision of having a gas-based economy wherein the share of natural gas in the energy mix is to be taken to 15% by year 2030.
Addressing the employees after taking charge as the CMD, he mentioned that the company is aligned with government’s vision of having a gas-based economy wherein the share of natural gas in the energy mix is to be taken to 15% by year 2030.
According to a company statement, Gupta expressed his confidence in the outlook of the company which is professing relentlessly its growth path in natural gas value chain.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Gail owns and operates a diversified business portfolio including over 14,500 km of natural gas pipeline network, and an LNG Sourcing portfolio of around 14 MTPA. He further added that the company has carved out a robust petrochemical expansion move to further strengthen its business. The company is operating gas processing units and LPG transmission networks, producing LPG and liquid hydrocarbon products.
It also has considerable presence in renewal energy like solar and wind, and endeavours in new energy segments like hydrogen production, CBG, shipping, small scale LNG liquefaction, LNG storage, bunkering among others to create a future energy landscape.
The newly appointed CMD said that GAIL is well positioned with future ready ventures.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
A commerce graduate and a fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, Gupta held the position of Director (Finance) on the board of Indian Oil Corporation Limited.
He has wide experience of over 34 years of oil and gas industry and handled F&A, treasury, pricing, international trade, optimization, information systems, corporate affairs, legal, risk management among others.