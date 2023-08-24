Sandwich chain Subway sold to Roark Capital for $9.55 billion1 min read 24 Aug 2023, 08:00 PM IST
Subway is being sold to Roark Capital for $9.55 billion, ending a competitive auction and coming with conditions.
Popular sandwich chain Subway is selling itself to private equity firm Roark Capital for $9.55 billion. The deal ends a long-drawn auction that saw several competing bids and comes with several conditions that defer payment on part of the deal consideration.
