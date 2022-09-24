Sanjai Kumar takes over as new CMD of RailTel

Sanjai Kumar has taken charge as the Chairman & Managing Director of RailTel, says ‘will like to see that RailTel positions itself as a leading and prominent ICT & Telecom Company in times to come’
Sanjai Kumar has taken charge as the Chairman & Managing Director of RailTel. Before taking over this post, he was shouldering the responsibilities of Director (Network Planning & Marketing/NPM) with additional charge of Director (Project, Operations & Maintenance/ POM) in RailTel.
Kumar holds a Bachelors Degree of Technology in Electronic and Telecommunication engineering from University of Allahabad and a Post Graduate Diploma in Management from Management Development Institute, Gurugram .
He is an officer of the Indian Railway Service of Signal Engineers (IRSSE) with around 30 years of varied experience in Railway functioning, Project Management and marketing.
Outlining his agenda, the newly appointed Chairman & Managing Director of RailTel Corporation of India Limited, said, “My guiding principle will be - use of cutting edge modern technology, time-bound delivery of services maximum customer satisfaction and enhancement of company 's revenue through empowerment & delegation to all team members."
He expressed his aim to focus on international business including participation in foreign bids, signing of contracts with foreign countries and export of services.
With respect to his plans for RailTel, Kumar stated, “We shall continue the momentum of constant expansion, diversification upgradation and modernization with a view to increase basket of services and projects. RailTel will offer more and more services and projects based on modern technologies like IoT, AI, and ML in varied sectors and will take full advantage of the technological revolution. The company will also like to eye on leveraging advantages offered by upcoming 5G technology."
He added, “RailTel will continue to be an important medium & organization for expeditious & accelerated National digital transformation which is the focus of the Govt. At the same, time we remain committed to further strengthen our association with the Indian Railways by taking up their new projects."
He asserted, "I will like to see that RailTel positions itself as a leading and prominent ICT & Telecom Company in times to come."
