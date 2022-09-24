Sanjai Kumar takes over as new CMD of RailTel

With respect to his plans for RailTel, Kumar stated, “We shall continue the momentum of constant expansion, diversification upgradation and modernization with a view to increase basket of services and projects. RailTel will offer more and more services and projects based on modern technologies like IoT, AI, and ML in varied sectors and will take full advantage of the technological revolution. The company will also like to eye on leveraging advantages offered by upcoming 5G technology."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}