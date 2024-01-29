Sanjay Agarwal’s family acquires stake in Teamwork Arts producers of Jaipur Literature Festival
Collectively, the two organisations have joined hands to envisage and create value for the arts in India and abroad.
The Family Office of Sanjay Agarwal, founder of Small Finance Bank, has joined hands with Teamwork Arts, producer of the world’s largest literary gathering, the renowned Jaipur Literature Festival, which is said to be the 'Greatest Literary Show on Earth'.
