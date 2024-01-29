The Family Office of Sanjay Agarwal, founder of Small Finance Bank, has joined hands with Teamwork Arts, producer of the world’s largest literary gathering, the renowned Jaipur Literature Festival, which is said to be the 'Greatest Literary Show on Earth'. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Teamwork Arts produces 33 annual festivals across 72 cities in 21 countries including Australia, Canada, Egypt, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Italy, Israel, Korea, Singapore, South Africa, Spain, UK, USA.

Collectively, the two organisations have joined hands to envisage and create value for the arts in India and abroad. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“My association with Sanjoy K. Roy and Teamwork Arts will be instrumental in various experiential and intellectual events hosted across the world. We look forward to weaving new chapters into the rich tapestry of literary events, creating a space where ideas flourish, voices resonate, and the cultural spirit of the nation finds global relevance sonance. It is a profound and joint responsibility to not only preserve the cultural legacy but also elevate it to new heights. I am both honoured and thrilled to embark on this incredible journey with Teamwork Arts, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Series Jaipur Literature Festival being the maiden event," said Sanjay Agarwal, Founder, MD & CEO, AU Small Finance Bank.

The Jaipur Literature Festival brings together some of world’s best intellectual minds on a singular platform where ideas, ideologies, viewpoints, and worldviews are discussed, debated, and challenged. Dubbed as the world’s ‘greatest’ literary gathering, the Jaipur Literature Festival takes India to the world and brings the world to India.

“We are delighted to join hands with the Sanjay Agarwal Family Office and see this as a way to continue to create value for the arts and to take forward the responsibility of creating diverse platforms for artistic expression where knowledge, innovation, and creativity come hand in hand," said Sanjoy K Roy, Managing Director, Teamwork Arts. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

