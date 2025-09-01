Sanjay Kumar Singh takes charge as interim CMD of NHPC

Sanjay Kumar Singh, NHPC’s director (projects), has been appointed as the interim chairman and managing director (CMD) of the state-run hydropower company.

The power ministry approved the appointment from Monday, following the superannuation of Rajendra Prasad, who had served as CMD since July. Singh will serve for one month or until a full-time CMD is named.

Singh has been serving as the director (projects) since 24 July 2024 and also chairs the boards of NHPC Renewable Energy Ltd and Jalpower Corporation Ltd, both wholly-owned subsidiaries of NHPC. He is a nominee director on the boards of Ratle Hydroelectric Power Corporation Ltd and Chenab Valley Power Projects Ltd, joint ventures of NHPC and Jammu and Kashmir State Power Development Corporation Ltd (JKSPDCL).

According to statement by the company, during his tenure as director (projects) of NHPC Ltd, significant progress has been made in the 800 MW Pārbati-II hydroelectric project and the Subansiri Lower hydroelectric project (2,000 MW), along with other ongoing projects of the company and its joint ventures.

He also held the additional charge of director (technical), NHPC, from 8 August 2024 to 16 April 2025. With a Bachelor of Engineering (Civil) degree and over 33 years of experience in the power and infrastructure sector, Singh previously worked with SJVN Ltd as chief general manager before his appointment as NHPC director (projects).

Interim finance director The government has also appointed Sipan Kumar Garg as the interim director (finance), NHPC, from Monday, in addition to his existing duties and functions. He will hold the position for three months or until a full-time incumbent is appointed, or until further orders, whichever comes first.

Garg is currently the director (finance) of THDC India Ltd, a subsidiary of NTPC Ltd, another state-owned power major.

