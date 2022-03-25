Sanjay Kumar takes over as MD of Indraprastha Gas

A mechanical engineer from IIT Kharagpur, Kumar has an experience of over 34 years in the gas sector. In the year 2011, he was tasked with setting up GAIL’s overseas LNG trading subsidiary GAIL Global (Singapore) Pte Ltd in Singapore, said a statement from from IGL. He is also GAIL’s nominee director on the boards of Maharashtra Natural Gas Ltd (MNGL) and GAIL Global (Singapore).

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}