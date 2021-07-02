Sanjay Miranka joins Adar Poonawalla-controlled Magma Fincorp as group CFO

Abhay Bhutada, Managing Director, Magma Fincorp said, “Sanjay joins us at this important phase when the company is going through a strategic shift. I am certain that his deep and extensive experience across a diverse set of industries including both asset and liability side of a lending business, his drive for operational excellence, and setting up of best practices will benefit us immensely as we continue to position the brand for the future. I am confident that he would be a great addition to the team and will provide strong leadership."