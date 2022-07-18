Sanjay Nayar’s tech fund Sorin raises $100 mn in first close3 min read . Updated: 18 Jul 2022, 12:47 AM IST
The fund will invest $2-10 million and will look to create a portfolio of about a dozen investments
MUMBAI : Sorin Investments, a tech fund co-founded by private equity veteran Sanjay Nayar and Angad Banga of Hong Kong-based Caravel group, has raised $100 million in the first close of its maiden fund from a clutch of family offices, Nayar and Banga said in an interview.