Veteran journalist Sanjay Pugalia, who stepped down as president of Quint Digital Media Ltd earlier this week, has been appointed by Adani Enterprises as chief executive officer & editor-in-chief to lead the Group’s media related initiatives.

The appointment was announced in an internal circular by the company. An experienced political and business journalist, Pugalia was editor-in-chief of CNBC Awaaz, the Hindi language business news channel of TV18 and CNBC before joining Quint.

In his 25 -year career, Pugalia has worked with both print and broadcast media. He’s worked with Times Group’s Hindi newspaper Navbharat Times and later at Business Standard. Among news channels, Pugalia has worked with Star News, Zee News and AajTak.

Announcing the appointment of Sanjay Pugalia, the Adani Group said that he is a renowned political and business journalist with vast experience in digital, television and the print media. “We look forward to leveraging Sanjay’s wide ranging experience in media, communications and branding across the Adani Group’s diverse range of businesses and in our nation building initiatives."

Pugalia will report to Pranav Adani and work closely with Sudipta Bhattacharya. Pranav Adani is the managing director (Agro, Oil & Gas) and director of Adani Enterprises, the in-house incubator of the Adani Group.

