Sanjay Singh elected as president of IOOA

The newly elected apex body of IOOA comprises Sanjay Singh, president; Rituraj Barooah, vice president; Anoop Singh, general secretary; Syed Qamar Ahmed, general treasurer; and Bal Krishan Prajapati, additional general secretary.
NEW DELHI: Indian Oil Officers Association (IOOA) on Wednesday announced that Sanjay Singh has been elected all-India president of Indian Oil Officers’ Association in the recently concluded election of the office bearers.
The newly elected apex body of IOOA comprises Sanjay Singh, president; Rituraj Barooah, vice president; Anoop Singh, general secretary; Syed Qamar Ahmed, general treasurer; and Bal Krishan Prajapati, additional general secretary.
Other officer bearers include B Ramesh Babu, joint secretary (Marketing); Ratna K Puram, joint secretary (Refineries); Suman Chakraborti, refinery coordinator; Shashidhar G B, marketing coordinator and other 47 members of All India Central Executive Committee (AICEC) of IOOA.
“Upon electing as President of IOOA, Singh expressed his heartfelt thanks towards officers’ fraternity for bestowing their trust in the newly elected association body. The elected body will represent officers’ community before the Management," the company said in a release.
He also showed his gratitude for the Management of IndianOil for facilitating periodical elections of officer’s association. The association represents strong fraternity of 17929 officers across the Country.
A Chemical Engineer from IIT-Roorkee, Singh joined IOC in December 1981 as Trainee Engineer and has worked in various positions at Mathura, Barauni and Panipat refineries of the company.
Indian Oil Officers Association (IOOA), is the embodiment of the collective spirit and aspiration of 18,200 officers of Indian Oil Corporation Limited (India’s largest Commercial Enterprises, Maharatna PSU of Govt of India and 117th ranked Fortune 500 Companies of the word), registered under Trade Union Act, 1926.