Ujjivan Small Finance Bank has appointed Sanjeev Barnwal as the head of regulatory framework with effect from 15 February and he will be the designated company secretary and compliance officer of the Bank.

On account of the above development, Sanjeev Barnwal has tendered his resignation from his existing position of CEO and company secretary of Ujjivan Financial Services, effective from February 14 to take up the extensive role in the Bank, which is the principal investment and sole subsidiary of the Company.

Accordingly, the Board has accepted the resignation of Sanjeev Barnwal from the company with effect from 14 February. He will also cease to be the key managerial personnel (KMP) and compliance officer of the company.

Barnwal has confirmed that there is no other material reason for his resignation.

On Friday, Ujjivan Financial Services shares closed 0.32% lower at ₹123.20 apiece on NSE.

