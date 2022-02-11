OPEN APP
Home / Companies / News /  Sanjeev Barnwal resigns as CEO of Ujjivan Financial Services
Listen to this article

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank has appointed Sanjeev Barnwal as the head of regulatory framework with effect from 15 February and he will be the designated company secretary and compliance officer of the Bank.

On account of the above development, Sanjeev Barnwal has tendered his resignation from his existing position of CEO and company secretary of Ujjivan Financial Services, effective from February 14 to take up the extensive role in the Bank, which is the principal investment and sole subsidiary of the Company.

Accordingly, the Board has accepted the resignation of Sanjeev Barnwal from the company with effect from 14 February. He will also cease to be the key managerial personnel (KMP) and compliance officer of the company.

Barnwal has confirmed that there is no other material reason for his resignation.

MINT PREMIUM See All

On Friday, Ujjivan Financial Services shares closed 0.32% lower at 123.20 apiece on NSE.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Close
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout