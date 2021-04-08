Sanjeev Gupta businesses in Australia face Credit Suisse insolvency push

Gupta last week urged creditors not to “destroy value" by calling in debts, and said he would battle through litigation if needed, as the industrialist scrambles to save his metals empire after the collapse of its biggest lender. GFG employs about 35,000 people in 30 countries, with large metal and steel businesses stretching from Romania to Australia. Uncertainty now hangs over those jobs, given the group’s mammoth $5 billion debt to Greensill.