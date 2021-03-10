Sanjeev Gupta in talks to negotiate reprieve on Greensill Debt

In the U.K., Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s administration is in constant contact with Gupta’s steel division over the impact on British factories and jobs, a person with knowledge of the matter said. GFG employs about 5,500 people across the U.K., including at an aluminum smelter in Scotland. In France, Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said the government would support GFG employees and its industrial sites, if Greensill’s difficulties jeopardized them.