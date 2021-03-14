OPEN APP
Home >Companies >News >Sanjeev Gupta puts pressure on steel customers for quick payment: report

Sanjeev Gupta puts pressure on steel customers for quick payment: report

GFG Alliance’s Liberty Steel owes 7 million pounds ($9.78 million) to an arm of the Scottish government to covert the cost of restarting the Dalzell mill, the Times reported earlier. (Bloomberg)
GFG Alliance’s Liberty Steel owes 7 million pounds ($9.78 million) to an arm of the Scottish government to covert the cost of restarting the Dalzell mill, the Times reported earlier. (Bloomberg)
 1 min read . Updated: 14 Mar 2021, 07:12 AM IST Bloomberg

At least one of Liberty’s key suppliers placed stricter credit terms on the business over increase concern about the future of Gupta’s GFG Allaince, the Times of London reported

Sanjeev Gupta’s Liberty Steel tightened credit terms for customers of its Scottish operations as his GFG Alliance seeks working capital following the collapse of its biggest lender, Greensill Capital.

At least one of Liberty’s key suppliers placed stricter credit terms on the business over increase concern about the future of Gupta’s GFG Allaince, the Times of London reported.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

A company that deals with Liberty in Scotland told the Times that the steel producer wants to shorten existing trading terms to 30 days’ credit from 60 to 80 days.

GFG Alliance’s Liberty Steel owes 7 million pounds ($9.78 million) to an arm of the Scottish government to covert the cost of restarting the Dalzell mill, the Times reported earlier.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout