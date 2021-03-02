Sanjiv Bajaj leads angel investment in cleantech startup Clairco

“Clean air is a fundamental right of every human and we, as business owners have to take ownership of providing the same to our teams. I was impressed that Clairco takes away the need for the capital requirement and the hassle by providing clean air as a service with real-time air quality monitoring, where the companies have to shell out a very small amount as a part of maintenance month on month," said Sanjiv Bajaj, Jt chairman and managing director, Bajaj Capital and the lead investor at Anicut Angel Fund.