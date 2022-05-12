NEW DELHI : Sanjiv Bajaj, Chairman and Managing Director for Bajaj Finserv Limited, took charge on Thursday as the President of Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) for 2022-23.

Sanjiv has previously engaged with CII at the state, regional and national level. He was the President-Designate for 2021-22 and the Chairman of the Western region during 2019-20.

He has also led CII National Committees on Insurance and Pensions and CII taskforce on Fintech.

Bajaj is an alumnus of the Harvard Business School, USA and a Member of the Board of Indian School of Business (ISB), Member of the International Advisory Board (IAB), Allianz SE and the International Technology Advisory Panel (ITAP) of Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) and Regional Stewardship Board for India and South Asia 2019-2020 of the World Economic Forum.

Sanjiv will take over from T V Narendran, CEO and Managing Director, Tata Steel Limited as the head of the newly constituted council.

His recent affiliations include AIMA’s Managing India Award’s Entrepreneur of the year 2019, ET’s Business Leader of the year 2018, Financial Express’ Best Banker of the year 2017-18, Ernst & Young’s Entrepreneur of the year in 2017 and Transformational Leader award at the 5th Asia Business Responsibility Summit in 2017.

Pawan Munjal, Chairman and CEO for Hero MotoCorp Ltd., assumed office as the CII President-Designate for 2022-23.

Mujal has been closely associated with CII for almost 30 years and has been the chairman of CII northern region during 1996-97. He has led several CII National Committees including sports, environment, and technology and innovation.

R Dinesh, Executive Vice Chairman for TVS Supply Chain Solutions, took charge as the Vice President.

He has been the Chairman of CII Southern Region during 2018-19 and has held several positions in CII as Chairman of National Committees on Logistics, CII Family Business Network India Chapter Council, CII Tamil Nadu State Council, and CII Institute of Logistics Advisory Council.