Sanjiv Kapoor to remain CEO-designate of Jet Airways1 min read . Updated: 02 Jan 2023, 10:30 PM IST
After the Insolvency resolution process in June 2021, Jalan-Kalrock Consortium (JKC) was declared the winning bidder for Jet Airways
Grounded carrier Jet Airways on Monday said Sanjiv Kapoor remains the CEO-designate of the company till the airline's ownership is transferred to the consortium by the lenders.