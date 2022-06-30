Sanjiv Mehta appointed president commissioner of Unilever Indonesia

Sanjiv Mehta appointed president commissioner of Unilever Indonesia1 min read . 04:28 PM IST
- Mehta will continue to be chief executive officer and managing director, Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) and president, Unilever South Asia
New Delhi: Sanjiv Mehta, CEO and managing director of packaged consumer goods company Hindustan Unilever is set to be appointed as the president commissioner (non-executive chairman) of Unilever Indonesia.
New Delhi: Sanjiv Mehta, CEO and managing director of packaged consumer goods company Hindustan Unilever is set to be appointed as the president commissioner (non-executive chairman) of Unilever Indonesia.
Mehta will join the company’s board of commissioners and chair the same in a non-executive capacity, the company said in an announcement on Thursday.
Mehta will join the company’s board of commissioners and chair the same in a non-executive capacity, the company said in an announcement on Thursday.
Mehta will continue to be chief executive officer and managing director, Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) and president, Unilever South Asia. He is also a member of the Unilever Leadership Executive.
Unilever Indonesia is a public company and member of the Unilever group. Mehta’s appointment will be subject to approval from shareholders at the Unilever Indonesia’s next Extraordinary General Meeting to be held on 28 July 2022.
“The Board of Commissioners of Unilever Indonesia is responsible for overseeing the policy and the implementation of the corporate governance agenda of the company, and providing advice to the Board of Directors in managing the company," according to a company statement.
Established in 1933, Unilever Indonesia had a turnover of $2.7 billion as of December 2021.
Unilever Indonesia has nearly 5000 employees. It manufactures over 40 Unilever brands including local jewels Bango and Sariwangi across nine factories situated in the country.