I am a firm believer in the India story, said Sanjiv Mehta as he concluded his 10-year tenure as the managing director and chief executive of HUL.

The firm’s 90th annual general meeting marks Mehta’s final appearance, with Rohit Jawa set to assume the role from today.

“The past decade had its fair share of challenges. With your unflinching support and confidence, we navigated the storms and made the company stronger much more agile, nimble, and future-fit, from the perspective of the portfolio and capabilities. Our returns to you surpassed the market index, and the FMCG index. I’m a big believer in the India story. I believe this decade and beyond will be India’s. Your company is very well positioned to harness the benefit of India’s growth. My confidence in HUL also stems from the exceptional talent we have, in the management committee, and across the company. I’m very pleased to see Rohit Jawa succeed me as CEO and MD. I’m sure you will accord him the same high level of support you gave me for all these years," Mehta signed off.