Sanofi, GSK start human trials of jointly-developed covid-19 vaccine

NEW DELHI: Global vaccine manufacturing giants Sanofi and GlaxoSmithKline plc on Thursday started phase 1 and 2 of human clinical trials for their jointly developed adjuvanted covid-19 vaccine in the US.

French vaccine maker Sanofi and UK-based GSK plan to enrol a total of 440 healthy adults in the trials across 11 investigational sites in the US, and anticipate first results by early December which will support the initiation of a Phase 3 trial by the end of the year.

With over 30 covid-19 vaccine candidates undergoing human trials already, their candidate is a late entrant in the race to tackle the covid-19 pandemic. However, the collaboration is unprecedented, as the two have traditionally been rivals in this space.

Pre-clinical data, which the two companies plan to publish later this year, showed an acceptable reactogenicity profile and two injections of the adjuvanted recombinant vaccine led to high levels of neutralising antibodies in the body comparable to levels in humans who recovered from the covid-19 infection, Sanofi said in a statement.

The two companies are scaling up manufacturing of the antigen and adjuvant with the target of producing up to 1 billion doses in 2021.

"...Our dedicated teams and partner continue to work around the clock as we aim to deliver the first results in early December. Positive data will enable a prompt start of the pivotal phase 3 trial by the end of this year," Thomas Triomphe, executive vice president and global head of Sanofi Pasteur, said in a statement.

As part of the collaboration, Sanofi is contributing its S-protein covid-19 antigen, which has produced an exact genetic match to proteins found on the surface of the virus. It is also providing the DNA sequence encoding, which is the basis of Sanofi’s licensed recombinant influenza product in the US.

On the other hand, GSK is providing its pandemic adjuvant technology, which is an immunological agent added to a vaccine to boost its immune response to produce more antibodies and long-lasting immunity.

The development of the adjuvanted covid-19 vaccine candidate is being supported through funding and collaboration with the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority, which is part of the US Department of Health and Human Services.

The two companies have committed to supply up to 100 million doses of their vaccine to the US in a $2.1 billion deal, with an option to purchase an additional up to 500 million doses over the long term. The companies have also inked a deal with the UK government to provide 60 million doses.

Sanofi and GSK said they also plan to supply a significant portion of total worldwide available supply of their vaccine in 2021 and 2022 to the COVAX facility, a joint effort of Gavi, The Vaccine Alliance, the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations and World Health Organization that is aimed at ensuring equitable access to the covid-19 vaccines.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated