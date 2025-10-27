Sanofi India appoints Deepak Arora as Managing Director

Sanofi India Limited on Monday announced Deepak Arora's appointment as its new Managing Director, effective 27 October 2025. According to an exchange filing, this decision follows the recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee and is subject to the approval of shareholders and the Central Government. Arora's appointment marks a significant leadership change for the company as it aims to align its strategic vision with global objectives.

The company also announced that Rachid Ayari has stepped down as Interim Managing Director, effective 26 October 2025. Ayari, who assumed the interim role on 21 July 2025, will continue to serve the company as Whole-time Director and Chief Financial Officer.

Strategic Vision In this role, Arora will define and drive the strategic vision for India in alignment with Sanofi's global strategy, the company said in an official press release. He will also spearhead strategic priorities to accelerate innovation and agility throughout the organization, while fostering operational excellence across all functions. Furthermore, Deepak will champion the Company's Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion culture to bring our core values to life, the company said.

“On behalf of the Board of Directors, I am delighted to welcome Deepak Arora as the Managing Director. His extensive pharmaceutical experience across diverse geographies aligns perfectly with our endeavour to serve patients throughout India. We are confident that under his leadership, Sanofi will continue to thrive and innovate. We extend our wholehearted support and best wishes as he embarks on this significant journey,” Aditya Narayan, Chairman of the Board, Sanofi India Limited said.

Arora brings over 30 years of experience in the pharmaceutical and healthcare industry, with a career spanning North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. His expertise includes leadership roles in commercial, sales and marketing, and general management, where he has been instrumental in acquiring businesses and driving sustainable growth.

Arora's educational background includes a Bachelor's degree in Botany and Zoology from the University of Lucknow and an MBA from the Indira Gandhi National Open University. He has been appointed as Managing Director for a term of three years, starting from 27 October 2025.