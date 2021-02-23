OPEN APP
(Photo: Reuters)
(Photo: Reuters)

Sanofi India board approves special dividend of 240 per share

1 min read . Updated: 23 Feb 2021, 07:00 PM IST Edited By Aparna Banerjea

  • The board also approved final dividend of 125 per equity share of 10 each for the same quarter
  • Sonafi India reported a net profit of 123 crore, up 26% in the quarter ended December 31, 2020

Sanofi India board on Tuesday said that it has approved a special dividend of 240 per equity share of 10 each for the quarter ended 31 December, 2020. Along with that, it also said that it has approved final dividend of 125 per equity share of 10 each for the same quarter.

O Tuesday, Sonafi India reported a net profit of 123 crore, up 26% in the quarter ended December 31, 2020. The company had posted a profit of 97.3 crore in the year-ago period.

The company revenue from operations stood at 720 in the current quarter crore as against 826 crore in December 2019 period, the company said in a regulatory filing

On Tuesday, the company's shares on BSE closed 0.80% higher at 7,974 apiece.

