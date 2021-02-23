Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >Companies >News >Sanofi India board approves special dividend of 240 per share
(Photo: Reuters)

Sanofi India board approves special dividend of 240 per share

1 min read . 07:00 PM IST Edited By Aparna Banerjea

  • The board also approved final dividend of 125 per equity share of 10 each for the same quarter
  • Sonafi India reported a net profit of 123 crore, up 26% in the quarter ended December 31, 2020

Sanofi India board on Tuesday said that it has approved a special dividend of 240 per equity share of 10 each for the quarter ended 31 December, 2020. Along with that, it also said that it has approved final dividend of 125 per equity share of 10 each for the same quarter.

Sanofi India board on Tuesday said that it has approved a special dividend of 240 per equity share of 10 each for the quarter ended 31 December, 2020. Along with that, it also said that it has approved final dividend of 125 per equity share of 10 each for the same quarter.

O Tuesday, Sonafi India reported a net profit of 123 crore, up 26% in the quarter ended December 31, 2020. The company had posted a profit of 97.3 crore in the year-ago period.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

O Tuesday, Sonafi India reported a net profit of 123 crore, up 26% in the quarter ended December 31, 2020. The company had posted a profit of 97.3 crore in the year-ago period.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

The company revenue from operations stood at 720 in the current quarter crore as against 826 crore in December 2019 period, the company said in a regulatory filing

The board also approved a special dividend of 240 per equity share of 10 each for the December quarter. Along with that, it also said that it has approved final dividend of 125 per equity share of 10 each for the same quarter.

On Tuesday, the company's shares on BSE closed 0.80% higher at 7,974 apiece.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.