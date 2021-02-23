Sanofi India board approves special dividend of 240 per share

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Sanofi India board on Tuesday said that it has approved a special dividend of ₹240 per equity share of ₹10 each for the quarter ended 31 December, 2020. Along with that, it also said that it has approved final dividend of ₹125 per equity share of ₹10 each for the same quarter.

The company revenue from operations stood at ₹720 in the current quarter crore as against ₹826 crore in December 2019 period, the company said in a regulatory filing

On Tuesday, the company's shares on BSE closed 0.80% higher at ₹7,974 apiece.