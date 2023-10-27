Sanofi stock plunges 15.5% after changes in 2025 profit target, loses $21 billion in market value
Sanofi decided to reconsider the 32% profit target for 2025 to focus on long-term profitability
Drugmaker Sanofi's decision to abandon its 2025 profit target has not gone well with the investors as the stock of the company plunged 15.5% on Friday wiping $21 billion off its market value, news agency Reuters reported. This comes after Sanofi decided to reconsider the 32% profit target for 2025 to focus on "long-term profitability". The drugmaker has decided to increase the spending on immunology and inflammation drug development.