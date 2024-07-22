Sanofi temporarily recalls Allegra, Combiflam

  • France based multinational pharma company Sanofi has issued a circular in the Indian market stating that it is going to temporarily halt the sales of its Allegra Suspension syrup (Fexofenadine Hydrochloride Suspension) and Combiflam Suspension (Ibuprofen and Paracetamol Suspension).

Livemint
Published22 Jul 2024, 04:37 PM IST
France based multinational pharma company Sanofi has issued a circular in the Indian market stating that it is going to temporarily halt the sales of its Allegra Suspension syrup (Fexofenadine Hydrochloride Suspension) and Combiam Suspension (Ibuprofen and Paracetamol Suspension).
France based multinational pharma company Sanofi has issued a circular in the Indian market stating that it is going to temporarily halt the sales of its Allegra Suspension syrup (Fexofenadine Hydrochloride Suspension) and Combiam Suspension (Ibuprofen and Paracetamol Suspension).

New Delhi: France based multinational pharma company Sanofi has issued a circular in the Indian market stating that it is going to temporarily halt the sales of its Allegra Suspension syrup (Fexofenadine Hydrochloride Suspension) and Combiflam Suspension (Ibuprofen and Paracetamol Suspension).

According to a circular, a copy of which has been seen by the Mint, it states that all pharma distributors, hospitals and retailers in the Indian market regarding has been asked to follow the withdrawal of the drugs. The manufacturer said that it is voluntarily initiating a precautionary recall of these medicines from distributors, hospitals and retailers in the Indian market as a precautionary measure triggered "due to microbiological contamination," which is "still under investigation".

 

The circular assessed by stated, "this is to inform you that Sanofi Consumer Healthcare India Limited has taken a decision to voluntarily stop further sale and initiate a precautionary recall of the batches mentioned in annexure for Allegra Suspension and Combiflam Suspension from the market, up to the levels of distributor, hospitals, and retailers."

The voluntary precautionary recall is for particular some batches, "This voluntary precautionary recall is in continuation of the previous recall of products Depura Kids and Depura Sugar Free (Cholecalciferol) via letters dated 26.03.2024 and June 26, 2024, respectively, due to microbiological contamination still under investigation at the manufacturing site," it added.

"As a matter of abundant precaution, this voluntary precautionary recall of the batches mentioned below is initiated because the Product are manufactured in the same facility," the circular stated.

Allegra Suspension is usually given to children to treat a wide range of symptoms caused due to allergic conditions such as hay fever, urticaria (hives), conjunctivitis (red, itchy eye), and common cold. These symptoms include watery eyes, runny nose, sneezing, and itching among others. Combiflam Suspension helps lower body temperature (fever) and reduce pain and inflammation (redness and swelling) both in infants and children. The recall is applicable and restricted for some batches.

For Allegra Suspension 100ml: Manufactured Year 2022:- Batch No : AL1222001 to AL1222029, Manufactured Year 2023:- Batch No : AL1223001 to AL1223071 Manufactured Year 2024:- Batch No : AL1224001 to AL1224026. Batch Details for Combiflam

Suspension 60ml: Manufactured Year 2022- Batch no. CM1222004 to CM1222051 Manufactured Year 2023- Batch no. CM1223001 to CM1223185 Manufactured Year 2024- Batch no. CM1224001 to CM1224073.

"Our records show that these batches were invoiced and shipped out, from our CFA to the distributors. Therefore, till further notice, effective sales stoppage of these batches, in case they are still holding the same at their premises and shelves respectively," the circular said further.

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.MoreLess
First Published:22 Jul 2024, 04:37 PM IST
HomeCompaniesNewsSanofi temporarily recalls Allegra, Combiflam

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Bharat Electronics

    312.60
    03:59 PM | 22 JUL 2024
    6.3 (2.06%)

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises

    134.60
    03:59 PM | 22 JUL 2024
    -2.95 (-2.14%)

    Tata Steel

    160.35
    03:57 PM | 22 JUL 2024
    2.6 (1.65%)

    Wipro

    505.75
    03:59 PM | 22 JUL 2024
    -51.5 (-9.24%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertil

    235.05
    03:53 PM | 22 JUL 2024
    21.1 (9.86%)

    NBCC India

    184.85
    03:52 PM | 22 JUL 2024
    13.05 (7.6%)

    Indian Hotels Company

    620.20
    03:54 PM | 22 JUL 2024
    42.95 (7.44%)

    Chalet Hotels

    820.00
    03:29 PM | 22 JUL 2024
    55.9 (7.32%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      75,510.00293.00
      Chennai
      75,657.000.00
      Delhi
      75,217.00732.00
      Kolkata
      75,144.00659.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.98/L0.23
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Companies

      More From Popular in Companies
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsCibilPremiumBudget

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue